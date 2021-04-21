AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With one national championship trophy brought home to the school, another team is looking to bring home the second.
The UMass men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA tournament and on a mission to win it all. We spoke with players and coaches on how they're preparing for the next coming weeks.
The UMass men's soccer team preparing for the 2021 NCAA tournament the Minutemen's first appearance since 2017.
"Huge credit goes to our guys. We've managed to get in 11 games, keep a very disciplined Covid bubble, and the reward at the end, as you may have seen the other day is to get a bid, which is a fantastic accomplishment for these guys," Fran O'Leary, UMass head coach said.
Finishing the season at 7-1-3, marking one of the best seasons in program history, O'Leary said there's no wowing secret.
"I think we have a tight group. It's a character group, they like each other, we enjoy each other's company. We were on the bubble. We knew we were one the bubble. We agreed to take a 12-hour bus ride, to Blacksburg, Virginia, to play a top 25 team, managed to come away with a tie, put three goals up against a top ACC team, so we've stood up to every challenge."
Earning a first-round by in the tournament, taking one of the top 10 teams in the country, Penn State, on May 2. O'Leary said the message is clear.
"In college sports, it's really on the day, and if we bring it, we'll really have a competitive chance," O'Leary said.
Senior defenseman Eli Cronin told Western Mass News he experienced the 2017 tournament run.
"I'm hoping to take what I've learned from that one game that we played in that year, and use that and try to motivate my teammates into a tournament that not many people have had experience in, but it's going to be something that I'm going to use and help my teammates get through hopefully as far as possible," Cronin said.
Taking their fifth NCAA appearance, the Minutemen will continue to practice this week and will head out to North Carolina taking on Penn State May 2.
