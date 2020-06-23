AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staying safe, sanitized, and healthy has been a top priority for many during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hand sanitizer is playing an important role, but now there's a warning that some hand sanitizers may be toxic.

Hand sanitizers have been treated like gold during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many people trust these products to be safe, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to stay away from certain hand sanitizers after a company from Mexico called "Eskbiochem" made a severe mistake.

“The problem was that the company accidentally made methanol and I know they don't sound very different and methanol is in alcohol...and that is dangerous, whether you ingest it, or put it on your skin, but particularly if you ingest it, that can cause nausea, vomiting, temporarily blindness, seizures, coma, and it can kill you,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.

Hamilton told Western Mass News because methanol and ethanol are so similar, it's an easy, yet dangerous, mistake to make.

"When you're distilling, when you're making ethanol, if you do not do it exactly right, in the correct process, you make methanol instead. It's easy to mess this process up," Hamilton explained.

Here's a list of the hand sanitizers the FDA is advising everyone to stay away from:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Hamilton said hand sanitizers containing 60 to 80 percent of alcohol is good to use. Anything over 80 can be problematic.

The other issue is that it's tough to tell whether or not a product is safe simply by looking at the label.

"The normal consumer will not be able to tell if the ethanol in their hand sanitizer was properly made just by looking at the bottle,” Hamilton added.

However, what you can do?

"If you can find something that's made by a name brand company, try and go with that,” Hamilton said.

However, regardless of which hand sanitizer you use, Hamilton said it's better to be safe than sorry.

"Keeping it off your face, don't put hand sanitizer on your lips, on your face, or under your eyes. It can cause significant irritation…Be careful with children. So if you put it on their hands, make sure they're not putting their hands with the wet hand sanitizer into their mouths,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said if you or your child happens to consume the hand sanitizer, immediately call poison control or your doctor.