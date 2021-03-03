AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's go time for the University of Massachusetts Amherst men’s basketball team as they are just a day out from their first game in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.
The squad is already in Virginia where the tournament will be held.
After finishing fifth in the conference standings, UMass just learned Wednesday that they will be taking on #13 Saint Joseph’s tomorrow in the second round of the A-10 Championship Tournament.
UMass is making its 45th appearance in the conference tournament, holding a .500 record overall. They also earned a first-round bye in the tournament for the second consecutive year.
The team dealt with plenty of adversity this season, from numerous schedule changes due to the pandemic, to being sent home from Washington D.C. after the U.S. Capitol riots, to even having to pause for two weeks after UMass students were responsible for spreading COVID-19 on campus.
However, despite all the interruptions, sophomore guard Noah Fernandes told Western Mass News he's ready to play.
"I'm just grateful that we got to this point, you know. You don't know when you get these opportunities again, so I just want to make the best of it and leave it all out there on the floor this week because I know after this week, and in a couple of weeks, I'm going to have time to rest my body and all of that, so I just want to not take anything for granted,” Fernandes explained.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the entire men's and women's A-10 tournament to be held in Virginia. The men's tournament was even moved up one week this year to accommodate scheduling with multiple teams playing in one spot.
Despite the Minutemen having a quick turn-around after their loss against Richmond on Tuesday, Fernandes told us they're confident and coming off one of their best practices today, all season.
The Minutemen will go head-to-head with the Hawks Thursday at 1 p.m.
