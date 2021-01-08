AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An emotional experience for the UMass-Amherst men's basketball team. The Minutemen were in Washington D.C. for a game on Wednesday when the violence erupted at the U.S. Capitol building.
Western Mass News spoke with both players and coaches about what they encountered and how they're regrouping after a shocking experience.
The UMass men's basketball team prepared all week to take on George Washington, but due to the riots on Capitol Hill this past Wednesday, the same day as their game, head coach Matt McCall quickly decided to get the team back on the bus and head home.
A shocking experience for the UMass team on Wednesday, as the team prepared all week to take on George Washington, but what wasn't in their game plan was the riots they would encounter on Capitol Hill.
"There were several people outside when our bus pulled up, started screaming, chanting, [and] saying things directly at our players," McCall said.
Feeling uncomfortable for the entire team, McCall told us he was contemplating getting a police escort to the game until things got worse.
"The crowds were starting to gather," he explained. "I mean, there were families, babies, infants, gathering to head over to the Capitol building, so it was pretty surreal."
McCall told Western Mass News one of the hardest things to see, witnessing his players targeted on the bus.
"From starting with Trump chants, going to talk about the new administration. How it would screw up their college careers, and there were several expletives in there. Someone had mentioned that there was a racial slur said," he added.
Senior caption Carl Pierre told Western Mass News it was at that moment he realized what's happening around him is bigger than the game itself.
"I think on a grand scale, it's always going to be bigger than basketball. I mean, we haven't seen anything like that happen, and I think it highlights the different treatment of people based on skin color," he said.
McCall then decided to get everyone back on the bus and head out, but being safe while doing it was challenging.
"We didn't want to go through the lobby because some of the protesters were making their way through the hotel. There were several of them staying at our hotel. Within 15 minutes, everybody packed up," he explained. "We met on the second floor, we went down a back staircase, and it popped us out in the ally way. We went up the ally way, and the bus was right there, so we didn't come in contact with anyone."
Though not playing in over two weeks due to consecutive postponed games, McCall said seeing his players handle themselves with such poise amid a devastating atmosphere.
"To see how they've handled it, it's unbelievable," he noted. "You just couldn't be prouder, and it just shows, these kids are all about what's right in the world."
McCall told us he is looking forward to the Minutemen using their platform on Saturday, the game nationally televised, hosting La Salle at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.