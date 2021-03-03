AMHERST/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big week ahead for the University of Massachusetts Amherst women's basketball team as they continue to prepare for the Atlantic Ten Championship Tournament. But despite all they have going on, the team is taking the time to support the local community uniquely, off the court.
You've probably heard the expression 'more than a game,' well, for the UMass Minutewomen, they're living out that expression by using their platform to help the boys and girls in the Holyoke community.
It's a movement towards something bigger than basketball for the UMass Amherst Minutewomen as they join hands to support an issue they want to see change, racial inequality.
The team honors the Black lives taken amid systemic racism and racial injustice. Guards Destiney Philoxy and Desiree Oliver coming up with these long sleeve-pregame-shooting shirts, with bold writing, say their names on the back of them.
But instead of keeping the shirts for themselves, they're selling them and giving a portion of the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke: Playground.
"We're grateful and impressed with these young women taking up this cause. It's so important, and it's important for our kids who do look up to athletes," said the director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Ann Mann.
Mann said it's powerful to see the Minutewomen going beyond the court to help them out and speaks volumes to the kids.
"I think when athletes are pushing a cause, it's just more impactful. We're excited, we're grateful," she said.
Mann told Western Mass News a portion of the proceeds will be put towards a good cause.
"We'll focus on some with our after-school program, or our day program, their school program now with remote learning; but also with our membership, we have some girls to play for the Holyoke High School team. They're hoping they get to play this year, and it would be a great incentive for them," she noted.
Even more, she's excited to brag to the kids about these two players.
"Where they come from, what they've done, their academics and their athleticism and to pick up this cause, to design these shirts and to bring awareness to such an important issue in our society today, and to let them know that's what they can do, they are no different than Destiney and Desiree," she added.
If anyone is interested in purchasing one of the shirts and helping support the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, you have until Sunday to do so by clicking here.
