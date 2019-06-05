AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The school year just ended, but UMass Amherst is already looking ahead to what’s expected to be a packed year.
The flagship campus of the state university is expecting a whole lot of first year students, which means they're bringing back some old methods to handle all of those students.
In the fall, the campus of UMass Amherst will be a whole lot busier than it is right now when more than 5,000 students move in to begin their college career here.
It’s a higher projection than the incoming class of 2022.
"Slightly tight housing we're going to have this fall," said UMass spokesperson Mary Dettloff.
Basically, there's too many students for the dorms. Dettloff said that they're dealing with this the same way they have in the past with expanded housing, which is a cheaper alternative.
"Economy triples, double rooms redesigned to fit three students in them. We will also have expanded lounges, which are converted TV common room areas in dorms, where we will have four students living in them. We had those last year," Dettloff explained.
How did that go?
"About 224 students lived in them last year. They were quite popular. Students like living in those situations because they provided a lot more space than a regular dorm room," Dettloff added.
McNamara Hall is also being converted into suite style living, housing 6 to 8 students.
There are very few exceptions for first year students to get out of the thousands of dollars that is the room and board charge, but this year, the school is incentivizing incoming students to turn into commuters.
"You'd get a thousand dollars off your room and board bill in the spring if you decided to stay at home. This applies to students who live within 40 miles of the campus," Dettloff said.
Like expanded housing, this is something the school has done in the past to deal with over crowding, but unlike housing, this tactic isn't as popular.
"Historically, we have not had a lot of takers on that. This year, we only have about seven students who have expressed interest so far and the deadline to make that decision is this Sunday...so..." Dettloff noted.
Bottom line, the school said they're ready for all of their newcomers and this is actually a good problem to have.
"A lot of colleges and universities across the country are experiencing a population decline, so we're very happy that more and more, especially Massachusetts high school graduates, are picking UMass as their college of choice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.