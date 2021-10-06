AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--UMass officials provided an update Wednesday as the investigation continues into the racist emails sent to students of color.
Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy told Western Mass News that they can't reveal much, but they have investigators looking through multiple campus sources, the dark web, and custom tools to probe the database.
If the source is found within the campus community, Chancellor Subbaswamy said they'll face university sanctions and referral to the DA's office for criminal prosecution.
we have got to figure this out. very in the here and now. Seriously, what is going on?
