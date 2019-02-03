UMass officials report injuries, no arrest during Patriots victory celebration.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials at UMass-Amherst report that approximately 3,000 students gathered outside to celebrate the New England Patriots' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the biggest game of the year.
Ed Blaguszewski, Executive Director of Strategic Communications for UMass-Amherst, tells Western Mass News that students gathered in the southwest residential area of the university to celebrate.
UMass Police report that the crowd was "exuberant and primarily peaceful".
This is the sixth Lombardi trophy that the New England Patriots have hoisted in eighteen years, making this quite the celebration, however.
Shortly after the game ended, which was at 10:04 p.m., the crowd of students began to disperse after thirty minutes, and that the crowd departed peacefully.
One student sustained a head injury during the celebration, and two others sustained hand injuries.
No arrests were made.
All the students had vacated the area by 11:00 p.m.
