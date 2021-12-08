Anyone with information is asked to contact university police.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- UMass-Amherst officials provided an update Wednesday night on the investigation into the source of racist emails sent out to students of color earlier this year.

In an email sent out to all students, University officials said they've yet to locate the person or persons responsible for those emails and are working with a cybersecurity firm. They're asking anyone with information to contact university police.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.