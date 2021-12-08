AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- UMass-Amherst officials provided an update Wednesday night on the investigation into the source of racist emails sent out to students of color earlier this year.
In an email sent out to all students, University officials said they've yet to locate the person or persons responsible for those emails and are working with a cybersecurity firm. They're asking anyone with information to contact university police.
