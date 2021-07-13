AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass news is your Local Sports Authority.
Student-athletes signing endorsements are becoming more popular after the NCAA changed its rules now, allowing players to profit off their name, image, and likeness.
Western Mass News is getting answers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst on what plan they now have in place to steer their athletes in a positive direction during this time.
"We're trying to provide our students with education and guide them to be able to take advantage of some of these opportunities," UMass Amherst Associate Athletic Director Ariel Pasante said.
Name, image, and likeness (NIL) have been a popular focus for many NCAA student-athletes, after getting the green light from the NCAA to make some extra cash by signing endorsements with companies.
"We've had student-athletes who have promo codes, who are able to receive royalties from certain companies. One of our men's basketball student athlete's has a deal with ISlide, and we've had student-athletes use their own name, image, and likeness to profit off themselves, to create a camp to say this is the Joe-Shmo student-athlete camp, which in the past wasn't permissible but now people are able to use their own celebrity for a lack of better term to be able to profit," Pasante explained.
With these opportunities, UMass Amherst wanted to put a plan in place, helping their players navigate this new territory.
"We took a look at some of the proposed legislation from the NCAA, having an idea from where they are going from a legislative standpoint, so we wanted to make sure we covered all those topics," Pasante said.
UMass creating this document, breaking down the dos and don'ts of NIL rules.
Pasante said they're partnering with team Altemus and Anomaly Sports Group, a third-party group that seeks to help educate and equip student-athletes with resources during this NIL period.
"They're going to give you the big picture. Here's what good deals look like. Here's what bad deals look like. Are these companies that you want to align your brand with? Is this going to be a place that is going to impact you from getting employment in the future? So some of those concepts that our student-athletes may not be thinking of, they can give them guidance on that from a big picture," Pasante said.
Pasante said they're also working on a deal with another party for marketing opportunities so student-athletes can see what deals are available to create content and build their own brand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.