AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Athletics reports that all men's basketball activities have been paused following a positive COVID-19 test.
The department noted that that positive test - which came during surveillance testing in accordance with NCAA guidelines - was among the program's Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, team managers, support staff, and student-athletes.
Because of the pause in activities, the team will no longer take part in a multiple team basketball event, scheduled to start next week at Mohegan Sun.
More details on the team's non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.