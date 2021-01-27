AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Athletics has announced that they will be pausing the men's basketball activities until further notice.
The move comes as the university announces that their game against George Mason, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed "due to contact tracing protocols and out of an abundance of caution."
On Tuesday, UMass announced that the men's game set for tonight against VCU was also postponed for the same reasons.
UMass Athletics spokesperson Matt Houde said that the Atlantic 10 Conference is working to try and reschedule both games for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.