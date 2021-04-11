AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From the UMass students to the champions themselves it was truly a memorable experience at the UMass Men’s Hockey homecoming.
Western Mass News walked through the fans outside the Mullins Center to get to the players and Head Coach Greg Carvel to talk to them exclusively about what this moment meant to them.
"This is awesome obviously, winning it is very special but to see the turnout from the university, and we wanted to put a team together that our whole school could get behind," Carvel said.
"I'm speechless it's hard to even describe this. Especially this year, not having any fans and to have a turnout like this, it makes it all worthwhile. The guys have battled through a lot this year, and to come out on top, I think it says a lot about the character of the team; I'm really proud of us. We're a really tight group, we're a really tight group so, this is really special," one player explained.
Despite the team not able to get much rest, they said this was all worth the lack of sleep, uniting the student body together, and truly enjoying this moment.
Students said this is the best day of their lives, and getting to be a part of the moment, masking up, and welcoming home the Minutemen champions is what it's all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.