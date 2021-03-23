AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
A celebratory time for the University of Massachusetts Amherst men's hockey team after they clinched their first-ever Hockey East Conference Championship, but the work here isn't done.
The team is now preparing for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
It's tournament time for the UMass Amherst men's hockey team after winning their first-ever Hockey East Conference title.
"We celebrated on Saturday, and we properly celebrated, and then you properly move on to the next goal," junior forward Bobby Trivigno said.
But making the NCAA Tournament isn't a first for the Minutemen. The team reached the national championship game back in 2019.
This is something Trivigno is ready to do a second time.
"I'm honestly just happy we're here as a team, and I'm hoping we can go as far as we did that freshman year. That'd be awesome for me," Trivigno said.
Although getting to call themselves conference champions is a great accomplishment, Head Coach Greg Carvel said they have unfinished business to take care of.
"We're champions forever, that's awesome, but let's make sure we don't regret coming up on our next goal," Carvel said.
But it wasn’t only the team celebrating this win. Students on campus felt like champs too.
"Everybody was doing the Go U chant right as they won, and it was like the first sense of community I felt since the pandemic, so it was just such a nice driving force that brought us all together," UMass student Katherine Widrow said.
"For all of us, it hasn't been the easiest semester so, for this team to be able to accomplish something like that is really special," Widrow said.
For Widrow, being a longtime fan and now student here, seeing her favorite team accomplish this goal, is something she'll cherish for a lifetime.
"We're finally put on the map, and I think if I could tell my five-year-old self, you're going to end up at UMass Amherst, and you're going to end up winning the Hockey East Championship, I think I wouldn't have ever believed it, which is really exciting," Widrow explained.
The number two Minutemen face-off number three Lake Superior State on Friday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
