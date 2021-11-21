BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The UMass Police Department's Honor Guard was asked to present the colors at Saturday night's Boston Celtics versus Oklahoma City Thunder game at TD Garden.
According to Police, presenting the colors is when Honor Guard and Color Guard units in the police and military hold the flags for the singing of the National Anthem.
"We take great pride in honoring our nation's flag and paying tribute to all of the servicemen and women who have fought or are currently serving to defend it," UMass Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
The Celtics defeated the Thunder with a final score of 111-105.
