AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The UMass Amherst Minutemen have unfinished business to take care of. The team is mixing in practices and rest this week as they prepare for their second straight trip to the Frozen Four.
The team is definitely feeling confident going into this, given they take a school record of 12-straight wins headed into the Frozen Four and the best part about all this, head coach Greg Carvel said, is the team really isn't all that skilled, but extremely committed.
The Minutemen are gearing up for another shot at the Frozen Four as they look towards a rematch and take on the two-time defending champions Minnesota Duluth next Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Bulldogs beat first-time finalist UMass back in that 2019 national championship game, 3-0, but Carvel told Western Mass News that this year, they're expecting a better outcome.
"The difference this time, I think, we're all pretty excited to be going in with experience. Last time, it was eyes wide-open, go where you're told, and now, we kind of have a feeling of how it runs and how important it is to make sure your players get proper rest and proper preparation,” Carvel explained.
The Minutemen hold a school record heading into this tournament with 12 consecutive wins. Their previous loss was back in January. Carvel said even though he has more confidence in this year's team, they are going to have to be at their best on Thursday.
As far as tickets go, UMass will be receiving an extremely limited number of tickets. Current Pond Club members at the All-American level - $500 and above - should have already received an email with more details on how you can request tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.