AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The president of UMass is calling for a tuition freeze for the second year in a row impacting in-state undergrads.
This move comes as the pandemic continues to impact people's budgets.
“It would be one less thing I'd have to worry about besides getting my degree it’s been a stressful four years. This last year has been especially stressful. So it would be really good if they did that for us,” UMass junior Gabriel Higley said.
Higley is one of many UMass Amherst students who could benefit from a tuition freeze. He pays for his education himself.
“It’s really hard. You have to be really creative in the ways you make money and the ways you get your payments in on time,” Higley explained.
On Tuesday, UMass President Marty Meehan put forward a proposal to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduates starting in September, based on federal and state COVID-19 funding.
If approved, this would be the second tuition freeze in a row.
Western Mass News broke down the numbers for you.
Currently, in-state tuition for a full-time UMass Amherst undergrad is $15,791 a year, the same as last school year.
But if we weren't in a pandemic and tuition went up at the rate of inflation three percent, the cost would be $16,264, and if it continued to go up by the same percent, tuition would be $16,751 for the 2021-2022 school year.
So over two years, these tuition freezes could save a student about $1,500.
Extra money that could go a long way for sophomore UMass student Sofia Molina.
“Not only on top of having to pay tuition, but some of us have to pay rent. Some of us have to pay for our own necessities. Not having to worry about, okay can I come here next semester? Am I even able to house myself?” Molina said.
Meanwhile, Higley has a message for the president of UMass and the Board of Trustees.
“I hope you think about the lives of the students who are working to pay off the tuition themselves and people who are in just tough situations because of the pandemic,” Higley said.
The chairman of the UMass board seems to be in agreement with the tuition freeze. As he said, this recommendation addresses the financial hardship students, and their families have been dealing with throughout this pandemic.
