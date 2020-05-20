BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The leader of the UMass system is preparing to seek a tuition freeze.
University officials said Wednesday that next month, UMass President Marty Meehan will formally ask the Board of Trustees for that freeze for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The move would impact nearly 50,000 in-state undergraduate students.
“During this time of stress and uncertainty for our students and their families, we need to keep our high-quality programs and the benefits of a UMass degree as accessible and affordable as possible...In addition to keeping tuition at current levels, we are taking steps to ensure that those students facing the steepest financial challenges will not see their dream of earning a UMass degree cut short," Meehan said in a statement.
Meehan noted that the request comes amid the university's own pandemic-related financial challenges, but explained that the proposed freeze would be "the appropriate course and the right thing to do."
The board's administration and finance committee is expected to set student charges at its June 10 meeting. A full vote by the Board of Trustees is scheduled on June 17.
