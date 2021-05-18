BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has uncovered more about the Amherst woman accused of hitting a baby stroller with her car in Hadley Monday afternoon. We've learned she is a professor at UMass Amherst.

Tammy Haut Donahue faced a judge Tuesday morning where prosecutors said her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the incident.

The 17-month-old baby was not injured after Haut Donahue’s car struck the stroller in the parking lot of Mountain Farms Plaza.

In district court, she pleaded not guilty to the OUI charges

“She believes the operator was attempting to park in the spot next to hers, but she was unable to make the turn. She continued towards them, ultimately striking that stroller,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Alexa Pascucci.

It was a close call in a Hadley parking lot, where police said they received a 911 call Monday from a woman whose 17-month-old child was in that stroller. The baby was not injured, but police were concerned about the person driving the car - an Amherst woman named Tammy Haut Donahue. At her arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, the prosecuting attorney explained how police say they found Haut Donahue.

“They did observe her to be drooped over or slumped over behind the wheel, appearing to be sleeping. They did wake her up. They observed that the car was not in park and still running,” Pascucci noted.

In Massachusetts, the legal limit of blood alcohol content is .08. A chart put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t go above .15, which is where they said major loss muscle control, vomiting and loss of balance can occur. Prosecutors said the result Haut Donahue blew on a portable breath test unit was .27.

“She was extremely unsteady on her feet, unable to stand, nearly falling over,” Pascucci added.

Haut Donahue is now charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Western Mass News has learned Haut Donahue is a professor at UMass Amherst.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in a statement to Western Mass News:

“Our thoughts are with the mother and her child following this very concerning matter. UMass Amherst confirms that Tammy Haut Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering. It is our understanding that the case is in the hands of the district attorney’s office.”

Though she was released on her own recognizance and ordered to abstain from alcohol, Haut Donahue will be allowed to travel for pre-scheduled work trips. Outside of those three occasions, the judge ordered her to be subject to scram unit testing, which is used to detect alcohol use.

“Although Ms. Haut Donahue has no prior record, just given how much more serious this could have been, we do feel that the additional protection of the scram unit is appropriate,” Pascucci said.

Haut Donahue’s next court date is June 8.