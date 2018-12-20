AMHERST,MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Using the spines on the legs of ants, researchers at UMass-Amherst recently made a discovery that could do wonders for the medical field.
Located on the ant's legs are little spikes, called tactile hairs.
"At least hundred times smaller than," stated UMass-Amherst Professor Jun Yao. "The diameter of a human hair so we use this microscope, which can drastically magnify the image."
Juan Yao, a professor of engineering at UMass, tells Western Mass News that those spines are basically sensors for the ant and are used to detect vibrations.
"That's why," continued Professor Yao. "Before we approach them, they don't see us, but our footsteps create a vibration so they can detect."
Bing Yin, one of Yao's students, made the discovery over the Summer by accident.
Then, the fun began.
"We clicked," stated Professor Yao. "We can make things."
What will this breakthrough help us humans with?
"In robotics," said Professor Yao. "Secondly, in the wearable biomedical devices."
To put these sensors into layman's terms, Yao says to think of these sensors like a wearable device that tracks your health.
"This will be more than a FitBit," stated Professor Yao. "That is chunky. In the future, this will just be attached to your skin. Want to monitor something, sleep right? Press some tiny, little thing here, and it's going to monitor your health."
It's a lot closer to being a reality than you'd think.
"I am pretty much confident," said Professor Yao. "We will see this [in] two to three years."
For more info on these sensors, click or tap here.
