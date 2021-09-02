AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass professor is facing multiple counts of child exploitation.
UMass officials told Western Mass News that Michael Henson, the head of their chemical engineering department, has been placed on administrative leave.
According to his UMass bio, Henson has been a part of the UMass faculty since 2002.
Court officials said that Henson faces three counts of photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child.
Williamsburg Police said they conducted the investigation into Henson starting in October of last year.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.