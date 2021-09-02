UMass sign 072020

(Western Mass News photo)

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass professor is facing multiple counts of child exploitation.

UMass officials told Western Mass News that Michael Henson, the head of their chemical engineering department, has been placed on administrative leave.

According to his UMass bio, Henson has been a part of the UMass faculty since 2002.

Court officials said that Henson faces three counts of photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child.

Williamsburg Police said they conducted the investigation into Henson starting in October of last year.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

