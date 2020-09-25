AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While most UMass Amherst students are being taught remotely this fall, there are certain lab-based classes continuing in person.
At UMass Amherst, school is back in session like never before with the majority of classes held remote.
However, according to one professor, things are going well.
“It actually really is going well…I’m not making it up just for the camera. It’s going really well,” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.
Even though most classes are virtual, Hamilton’s lab-based biology classes are carrying on in-person.
“The microbiology department has four in-person laboratory classes because they are not something you can really do online,” Hamilton explained.
This change comes after she had to move to remote teaching in March.
“There is a place for remote learning and it is good for some classes…but it’s harder. You lose some things in remote learning,” Hamilton added.
Hamilton told Western Mass News that while she was able to make the shift online, when it comes to a lab class, teaching in-person is her preference.
“Oh, in person all the way and I think if you ask most of my colleagues and they will say the same thing,” Hamilton said.
She said that with minor changes to the number of students in the room and personal protective equipment, she still feels safe in the lab.
“There are not a lot of people on-campus. We are able to keep things clean in here…Being in the microbiology department, we know how to kill microbes,” Hamilton said.
She's also proud of how well the students are handling the changes.
“There have been no issues with students not wearing masks in the building. They are all washing their hands like they’re supposed to. They’re wearing the protective equipment they need to…They want to be here to continue their education and they’re doing a great job of following the guidelines.” Hamilton added.
