AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A recent poll shows that President Donald Trump’s ratings are down in the midst of protests taking place across the nation and as the coronavirus pandemic extends into the summer months.
Western Mass News spoke to a newly retired political science professor about the race for president heading into November.
Seven points in the last month - according to a CNN poll conducted by a independent research firm SSRS - brought the president to his lowest point since January of 2019.
This as many people across the nation have been protesting at the doorsteps of the White House and across the nation, following the death of George Floyd, and as the coronavirus pandemic advances.
Sheldon Goldman, a recently retired political science professor from UMass Amherst, told Western Mass News the ratings are reflective of our current times.
"The current status of the economy which is not good. It also reflects the tremendous racial unrest tied to the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police officers, and the violence this has sparked," Goldman explained.
With less than five months until the November election, the latest CNN poll finds the sitting president 14 points behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the White House.
Goldman predicts there can be a swing in public opinion and polling data in the months ahead.
"It will all boil down to how the economy is doing, how the coronavirus is doing, how race relations are doing a couple of weeks before the election, and of course at the time of the election," Goldman noted.
The poll also finds that 63 percent of the public disapproves of how the president is handling race relations, which Goldman also discussed.
"He doesn’t care about uniting the country, that’s not his game. He wants to unit his followers, his base. He wants to push whatever he believes is beneficial to him," Goldman explained.
Goldman also said public reaction to Biden's response to race relations...is mixed.
"Biden is responding responsibly, some may argue he is not responding forceful enough, some may argue he is not doing as much as possibly he should," Goldman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.