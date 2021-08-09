HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass professor accused of hitting a baby stroller with her car while under the influence is now under one year of probation.
Tammy Haut-Donahue was arrested back in May following the incident in Hadley, where prosecutors say her blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit.
There was a 17-month old child in the stroller at the time.
[READ MORE: UMass professor arraigned after allegedly hitting baby stroller with her car]
Eastern Hampshire District Court officials tell Western Mass News that Haut Donahue admitted to the facts .. and the court in turn placed the 43-year-old on probation for one year.
That would lead to dismissal of the OUI charge if she does not violate her probation requirements.
We're told at the request of the Commonwealth the second charge she faced, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, was dismissed.
Thankfully, the baby in the stroller was not harmed in the incident.
Shortly after the incident occurred, the mother of the child in the stroller did speak to Western Mass News to give her account of what happened.
[READ THE STORY: Mother of baby hit in stroller by car in parking lot speaks out]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.