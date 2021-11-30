AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a proposal on the table for a tuition increase at UMass Amherst after costs were frozen for the past two years due to the pandemic.
“I thought tuition was high enough as it is, but I think that could cause problems for some people trying to come here,” said UMass freshman Noah Price, who is an in-state student.
Tuition this year for in-state students is $15,791 - the same as it has been the past two years due to the pandemic. However, a two-and-a-half percent increase is now proposed, amounting to almost $400 more.
Right now, out-of-state students are paying $36,316 but with a proposed three-percent increase, that number would go up over $1,000.
Western Mass News spoke got reaction from some out-of-state students on campus.
“I think it’s a great school, but I think definitely during COVID, it's hard to raise the tuition and I think a lot of families would be affected by that,” said UMass freshman Steven Goubran, who is an out-of-state student.
UMass freshman Cassandra Salot, another out-of-state student, added, “This was actually one of the cheaper schools to go to and that’s one of the reasons why I went here. If they raised, it would be a financial burden on a lot of people, including myself, and a lot of people from out of state.”
Salot told Western Mass News that she had to apply for financial aid and scholarships to be able to go to UMass Amherst and if tuition does go up, it would impact her educational path.
“It would definitely dictate my future, yeah. It's already expensive to go to college anywhere you go and people make plans to graduate early, just ‘cause of how much money it costs for tuition per year,” Salot explained.
The university said the proposed increases are needed in part because of the 500 fewer students they have and two years of tuition freezes and they said a two-and-a-half percent increase is normal during non-pandemic times.
A rise in dining and housing fees by three percent is also being proposed. It’s something freshman would rather see.
“I would be more in support of those going up as they’re less expensive right now than tuition going up, so I think maybe that’s another way they can make back their money,” said UMass freshman Drew Stahl, an out-of-state student.
So far, no final decision has been made for the next school year. The UMass Board of Trustees usually sets tuition and other fees in late spring or early summer.
