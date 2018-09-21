Extra first reponders will be on-duty this weekend around the area of UMass Amherst area, thanks to a partnership between the university and the Amherst Fire Department.
It’s part of an ongoing plan to keep the campus safe on busy weekends.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson told Western Mass News that with the hustle and bustle from UMass comes more calls for help.
During the first weekend back to school, the department responded to more than 50 calls - ranging from breaking up parties to treating intoxicated students.
"We are already a pretty active system so this just adds to that," Nelson explained.
Five years ago, the university partnered with the Amherst Fire Department, giving them $80,000 a year to help make sure there were enough people on-hand to answer the influx of calls.
"We were stressed. In fact, the whole system was stressed, so what this has allowed us to do is put that additional staff on Friday and Saturday nights to address those incidents when, primarily, the college students are overindulging," Nelson said.
The funding from UMass has allowed the fire department to staff all five of their ambulances on the weekend from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.
"And still provide fire rescue services and not impact negatively our mutual aid partners," Nelson added.
Students said that knowing there's someone there and ready to help makes them feel more comfortable.
"I think it helps a lot because you feel safer and it can get pretty crazy here, so just having that extra relief of knowing they'll be there right away is awesome," said freshman Tommy Kornack.
Nelson said, "We want to get out there and help people. With this, we're better able to do what we signed up for, which is to take care of the people."
