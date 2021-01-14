AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst is now reviewing an independent report on Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and his relationships with students while he taught at the university.
The allegations came to light last year as Morse was campaigning against Congressman Richard Neal.
The report said there is insufficient evidence that Morse engaged in any relationships with students he was grading or overseeing or that he unreasonably interfered with any student's academic performance.
In response to the findings, the university said:
"UMass Amherst officials are studying the report and will evaluate whether pursuit of dating or sexual relationships with students by a faculty member is in conflict with the consensual relationship policy or the university’s principles of employee conduct."
In a statement, Morse explained:
"As expected, the final investigative report issued by Saul Ewing confirms what I’ve said since this began: that I have never violated Title IX or any UMass employment policy. Any other speculation, rumors, or innuendo characterizing my interactions with students is an extraneous distraction, and outside the scope of the investigation. I hope this exoneration lays to rest the unnecessary and invasive intrusion into my personal life. It is unfortunate that this report’s obvious findings came at a cost of tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars amidst widespread cuts and layoffs at the University. Given the report’s favorable conclusions and given the professional, political, and personal impact of this investigation, I am exploring legal options with my attorney."
