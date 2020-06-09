AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst announcing the university is preparing to open up in the fall.
Some students will continue to learn remotely while others will be back on-campus.
These are preliminary guidelines for what the campus will look like in the fall. That includes testing for the coronavirus and changes for dorm life.
Class will be in session for students at UMass Amherst this fall.
The final details are still being worked out by the administration about what the fall semester will look like.
“It will be a combination of online and face-to-face experience. We are hoping to get as many students as possible back here to campus,” said university spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski
UMass Amherst has more than 20,000 students.
Blaguszewski says Tuesday that testing availability for the coronavirus will help determine how many students and administrators can return to campus this fall. He said, as of now, it’s unclear how many dorm rooms will be used.
However, what’s certain is that dorm life will look different.
“We don’t expect to have any triples. We expect to use single rooms to a significant degree and potentially some doubles,” Blaguszewski explained.
Blaguszewski said class sizes are under consideration.
“A large group of student together in a large lecture hall, that’s not going to work or students put together in a small seminar room very close together, that’s not going to work, but we can look at other spaces, so we can space people out,” Blaguszewski noted.
The dining halls will also look different. The university will only have a grab-and-go style dining option for students.
“All the food will be prepared and prepackaged. There is not going to be any open buffet-style delivery of serving of people,” Blaguszewski said.
UMass also has students from 50 different countries. Some have continued to stay on-campus since the coronavirus outbreak.
Howevr, for those out of country who can’y get back to the United States, Blaguszewski said, “We are looking to make arrangements to provide them online instruction and advising and support services, so they can begin their UMass careers.”
UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy will announce the final changes by the end of this month. That includes how many students will be allowed back on-campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.