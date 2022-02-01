AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of Americans are receiving or have already received their free rapid COVID-19 testing kits in their mailboxes from the federal government.
The federal government launched a new program last month to help combat the coronavirus. Anyone who lives in the United States can now order four free at-home rapid covid tests on the government website covidtests.gov.
Those shipments have started to roll out now as some people have already received their kits in the mail and others still waiting. Western Mass News checked in with the United States Postal Service to see how the delivery of these kits is going. A spokesperson told us, in part:
“Since covidtests.gov launched formally last week, approximately 60 million households placed orders for their free tests. Already tens of millions of tests have gone out to households around the country.”
We also asked the USPS if they had an update on how many tests have been delivered locally or within the region and a spokesperson told us they do not have those specific numbers.
“When companies make these things, they do realize that stuff has to be shipped and so even though a package may say store at room temperature, there is a little bit of leeway in there,” said UMass Amherst Microbiologist Erika Hamilton.
On Tuesday, Hamilton addressed concerns many are having in terms of making sure these tests are accurate. She told Western Mass News that concerns over these tests being exposed to cold temperatures is only one factor potentially impacting results.
“Following the instructions and doing the test correctly is more important for you getting an appropriate result then it’s sitting in your mailbox for 12 hours in the freezing cold,” Hamilton added.
Expiration dates are also something you should pay attention to when your tests arrive.
“There’s a difference between a couple weeks for the at-home COVID test past the expiration date versus six months…If you got your at-home COVID test and you don’t need it and August rolls around and it’s well past its expiration date, you should probably consider purchasing a new one or getting a new one,” Hamilton noted.
Built into these tests is the most accurate way to ensure the result is good.
“When you do the test, this is what the orange one looks like…you’ll see that there is a C and a T on it. The C stands for control…That control on your test is there to tell you two things. One that the test worked properly and second that you did properly,” Hamilton said.
