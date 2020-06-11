AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As of this morning, more than 112,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States - the highest numbers reported by any nation.
As cases are now on the rise in several states across the country, many people are wondering if this is a second wave of COVID-19.
UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton told us that she thinks the uptick is caused by states choosing to reopen too soon and people not following guidelines.
“They opened up too early and or too fast,” Hamilton explained.
While most states have seen a decrease or remained flat in COVID-19 cases, more than 12 states are seeing data many health experts feared.
“These are all states that already had begun opening up at the beginning of May, so the cases that you’re seeing now in the states or I would still consider them part of the first wave,” Hamilton noted.
Taking a closer look, Texas set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations for three consecutive days this week, with a total of 2,153 hospitalized patients on Wednesday. The state was among the first to begin the reopening process.
Florida is seeing a surge with more people testing positive on Saturday than any day for the last two months, just as most of the state entered its phase two reopening plan.
Arizona is reporting an average of more than 1,000 cases per day this week, up from roughly 200 cases per day in late May.
For comparison, in Massachusetts, 267 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, down from 422 cases on May 26.
“This is about people’s behaviors and opening too fast and people not being careful,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton told Western Mass News over the phone that not only is lifting restrictions a factor in higher case numbers, but numbers will likely increase as nationwide police brutality protests continue.
“You can’t expect to put large numbers of people in an area, even though it’s outside, which is gone, and not expect to have an increase in the number of cases that you have,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton noted that as summer nears, if people stop following state protocols and social distancing guidelines, “we will end up in a spike in cases and we will have to backtrack and go back to having more restrictive phases of our reopening.”
Hamilton said it takes around two to three weeks for cases to spike after any type of gathering.
