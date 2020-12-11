AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We know officials recommend staying at least six feet away from others to reduce your risk of COVID-19 infection.
However, what do you do if you find yourself in a car with someone outside of your family during the pandemic?
“If you’re riding in a car, you are in a confined environment and you cannot follow the six feet minimum separation with the other occupant in the car,” said Varghese Mathai, assistant professor of physics at UMass Amherst.
Doctors said riding in a car with anyone outside of your household increases the risk of transmitting COVID-19 through the air.
However, researchers at the UMass Amherst and Brown University wanted to see if there were ways to reduce these aerosol transmissions.
They conducted a study with ride-sharing scenarios in mind, where there is a driver and one person sitting behind the passenger’s seat.
Mathai was the lead author of the study. He told Western Mass News the best way to circulate the air is to roll down the windows.
“It’s good to have windows open, as many as possible, and it’s also good to make sure that you have a cross-ventilation. That means you have a window through which air can enter and a window through which air can exit,” Mathai explained.
While having all four windows down is the best option, it may not always be practical.
Mathai found that opening the passenger seat window and the window behind the driver’s seat was the next best thing.
“So there’s also kind of an air barrier that is formed between the driver and the passenger in that configuration,” Mathai noted.
Researchers conducted a series of computer simulations that show why opening these windows helped optimize airflow.
“What the simulation showed is that the air enters through the rear left window, crosses along behind the rear seat passenger, then turns around at the rear right window, and then exits through the right front window,” Mathai added.
Mathai recommended avoiding carpooling as much as possible, but if you have to, he said it’s important to follow CDC guidelines and always wear a mask.
Mathai stressed that this study only looks at airborne transmission and does not address other modes of infection, such as touching surfaces in the car.
