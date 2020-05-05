AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Breakthrough work is being conducted at the University of Massachusetts Amherst as scientists try to develop a “smart swab” for coronavirus testing.
This swab is still in the research phase, but the hope is it could be something people could potentially use at home.
A simple at-home swab could potentially detect if someone has COVID-19.
That is what three researchers at UMass Amherst are hoping to create.
They're calling it a “smart swab” that would quickly change colors if someone does have the virus.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the three scientists, Thai Thayumanavan.
He explained their idea is to make the swab work as quickly as an over the counter test.
“The way we were thinking about this is like a pregnancy test,” he said. “You do the whole pregnancy test, but when someone finds out they are pregnant and then all the subsequent activities happen in a clinic.”
The researchers got a grant for more than $100,000 from the National Science Foundation.
Thayumabavan said the group is at the research stage of the development.
They are looking into designing a molecule that will detect the presence of a protein that is made by the virus, and that would tell if the virus is in someone's system.
“I put the molecule into a swab, and we use the infection in the nose or in the mouth where doctors may feel the concentration of virus could get out and if we take a swab the idea is if that protein is present, it cuts that molecule that we put on the swab, and it generates a color and clears the color. We would know we have this protein and therefore we might have an infection,” he said.
He said the swab could be developed in different stages depending on the research, and if it works, people will have a faster way to find out if they are infected.
“Detection is always the first step,” he said. “Once you have the infection, if you detect it early, and then we know how to isolate them, isolate people, and they quarantine themselves and are less infectious to people. That’s the number one step in a pandemic and we can reduce risk.”
This swab could take a year to develop, but researchers said they want to be prepared if another wave of coronavirus hits.
