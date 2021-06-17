AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A change in policy at UMass Amherst is forcing a longtime student club to pack up with no permanent place to go. We've learned this is affecting many other clubs on-campus too. One group of students said they are being displaced from what they call their second home after a change in campus policy.
The students in the Science Fiction Society at UMass Amherst sat and packed boxes on Thursday with belongings they said make up their second home
"I used to sit in here all morning every day, waiting for people to come down here because you can feel really small and lost on this big campus,” said Emily Miller.
Elodie Carel, a UMass Amherst senior, added, "This is just somewhere where you can exist and do something different and you can be yourself without fear of judgement."
Club members told us campus administrators are making them move out of their room in the Campus Center, the club's home for more than a decade. Shelves that were filled with books once before are now empty, books that were collected by members for more than 50 years and those belongings are in storage.
"We have just sent a lot of our delicate paperbacks, many of which are older than I am, off to this warm, humid storage space for the 90-degree summer,” Carel added.
Miller has come back to the room numerous times after graduation to see friends and read books in their library. She said now, she won't have a safe space when she comes to visit her alma matter.
"It's the legacy of the club. It's the fact that you can't come back here anymore. It's the fact that this library is now going to be a locker,” Miller explained.
Western Mass News reached out to campus administrators for answers. UMass spokesperson Mary Detloff explained in a statement that “more than 300 student groups are active on campus. A policy was developed that said based on equal treatment for all, no student group would be assigned permanent space.”
Detloff also told us they are working with the clubs affected to find funding for outside storage units, but sci-fi members said this new policy goes against what the club stands for since they can’t run a library out of a storage closet.
"This library…it kind of is our club. This library is such a huge part of our mission,” Carel said.
Now, they ask other students to show their support by signing a petition they plan to give to university administrators.
