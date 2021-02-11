AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the weekend, some staff and families living at UMass Amherst were moved out of their residence halls in an effort to free up space for students to quarantine as COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend up on campus.
“It does feel like we’ve just been evicted almost,” said the family member of a UMass staff member.
Over the weekend, five UMass Amherst residential staff members, three that have families living with them, were temporarily moved from two Southwest towers - John Adams and Washington - and into North Apartments to create additional space for quarantine and isolation as COVID-19 cases continue to rise on campus.
A family member of a residential life graduate student, who wished to remain anonymous, told Western Mass News that the university only gave them 18 hours notice to move out.
While they were compensated for the time it took them to move, they argue that student housing is made for college students, not families, so there are other costs to account for.
“We had to buy extra supplies, such as bedding for these twin-sized beds that we weren’t planning to sleep on…They have an island kitchen, but they don’t have a table. We have a little one who has to eat on the floor, so now we have to consider, like, are we going to get a small table for her or get something, so she’s not treated like an animal that has some type of decency, so she can have her meal,” that family member explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the university for comment.
UMass spokesperson Mary Dettloff said in a statement, in part, “this was not an eviction. It is an effort to ensure the university can fully support our students who need quarantine and isolation space.”
Dettloff went on to say “this move for the five staff and their families is temporary...Facilities provided moving supplies and moved the staff.”
UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski told us that the staff members were given the choice to leave, but in the case of the family member we spoke with, staying wasn't an option because they live with someone at high-risk.
“We were given the option ‘Do you want to stay in a burning house that’s going on fire or do you want to leave?’…For us and for our family members, it couldn’t have been a choice. It would’ve been a choice of…life or death, life or death, yeah, to stay there.”
The university stressed this move is temporary. They'll review the situation in two weeks.
