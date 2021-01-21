AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic took away an opportunity from a local college basketball star, who was just eight points away from setting his school's record as a freshman. But this year, UMass center Tre Mitchell is focused only on the present and taking his game to newer heights.
Picture this, you're eight points shy from setting the all-time scoring record as a freshman, you step onto the court, ready to go, and you're told, "Hold up!" stop, pack your bags, get back on the bus, there is no game today, due to COVID-19.
That was the moment for UMass sophomore center and leading scorer Tre Mitchell, and though that situation was tough, he said it has only motivated him to push forward.
"We just huddled up, finished warming up. We're ready to go, and then all of the sudden people just walked on the court, and they were like, 'You got to go, got to get off the court,' and we were like, 'What's going on?' and they said, 'It's canceled because of COVID-19,' and we got on the bus and we were out of there just like that," Mitchell explained.
Mitchell was just eight points away from breaking the all-time scoring record as a freshman, but in the snap of a finger, that opportunity was gone due to the pandemic shutting their season down.
"It was a bit of a disappointment, but something's is just out of our control," he noted.
But what is in his control this season, and Mitchell is taking full advantage of.
"That stuck with me throughout the summer, and I think that just motivated me to work harder," he said.
Last year's Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year is leading the Minutemen in scoring, averaging over 20 points a game. Mitchell is the only college player in the country right now who is in the top 25 in scoring while shooting no more than 10 times a game.
Head coach Matt McCall said it's not surprising given his work ethic.
"He is always in the gym," he said. "He had an off day, and I got back up to my office, two hours after practice, and he's still in the gym shooting."
While playing in the NBA is a goal for Mitchell, it's not the only dream.
"Be in a position where I can finance my own money and kind of invest in things like that," Mitchell explained.
"He knows what he wants. He's in the Isenberg School of Management he's going to get his degree in accounting. So he can manage his money one day," McCall said. "You never have to worry about him not being in class, not where he's supposed to be, his GPA, [and] his grades. He's just the complete total package."
Mitchell also told Western Mass News it's important for him to remember what got him to where he is today at UMass Amherst. He said many players forget to do the simple small things that allow them to play at this level and play the way he's playing. He said for him that's significant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.