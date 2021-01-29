SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local college basketball star is aiming to put the western Mass. area on the map.
For the first time in years, a local college hooper is up for a national annual award presented by Springfield's very own Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
UMass Amherst basketball star Tre Mitchell is one of ten players across the nation named to the watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, and now it's on the local fans to bring him closer to taking the trophy home.
"My mom had sent me the tweet through a text message. She's very active on Twitter, and I guess she saw it three minutes after they put it out and sent it to me immediately," Mitchell explained.
A text from mom put a smile on this basketball star's face after learning he was selected as one of ten players across the nation for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.
"Honestly, I was a little caught off guard by it. But it's an honor to get recognized for the work I put in," he noted. "To have someone at that stature's name, next to mine, to be a front runner for the award is just a great opportunity."
He's averaging over 20 points a game and reaching double-figures in 32 straight games. The sophomore told us though being recognized for an award is astounding, he's got more in his tank than what people see today.
"I always feel like there's more. No matter how good that I'm playing or how good that I feel," he said. "I always feel like there's more that I can add to my game."
Up against ten other candidates across the country, the vice president of Basketball Operations, Greg Procino, told Western Mass News it's a special thing to see a player as a top contestant from western Mass.
"These are very competitive awards that take a national scope to them. All of the players at the position are eligible across the country, and to have a local recipient or local honoree in our backyard, has not happened in the last few years," he said.
The Pittsburgh native said while his achievements are encouraging, he's had one particular goal going into college, he's already attaining.
"I want to put UMass back on the map. I want to turn UMass around," he said. "I saw an opportunity that a program was struggling, and I saw an opportunity to make a name for myself, hopefully, turn the program around."
While still up against nine other star forwards, Procino breaks down what it will look like moving forward.
"Ten will then go to five by the end of February, under the thought that march madness is a big month for college basketball," he explained. "Then from five to one, is a process that includes Karl directly, along with the head coaches from each of the participating five teams that have players on their list and a voting committee that will ultimately pick the winner of the award."
Here's where you can help Mitchell inch closer to taking home the trophy. Go vote by clicking here and help the sophomore star put western Mass. back on the map.
