AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s an exciting time at the University of Massachusetts Amherst after the men's hockey team brought home their first ever national championship trophy over the weekend and the excitement hasn't stopped.
Even on a cloudy day, you can feel the energy on-campus. Students were walking around campus with smiles and were just super excited and proud to representative UMass.
History was made at UMass Amherst when the men's ice hockey team won its first ever national championship on Saturday and the student body on-campus made sure the team was greeted properly on Sunday. Students crowding the Peter Pan bus as the team made their way back to campus all the way from Pittsburgh. Western Mass News made our way through it all and spoke with students, coaches, players, and fans and that same enthusiasm from yesterday still carried over on campus Monday.
One student told us it was just what this campus needed.
"We haven't had a nice, community event in so long, so it felt really nice to have a sense of normalcy and pride again after being on lockdown forever, so I think it's really needed for this community to have a win, so thanks a lot to UMass hockey,” said Bri Badgasian.
Nothing could've matched their excitement. The Minutemen truly united this school together. Many students we spoke with told us it feels refreshing to have something this big to celebrate. The pandemic limited many activities and interaction this year, but being able to all come together, wearing masks, and cheer on their team was a very memorable moment for these guys.
