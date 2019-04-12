AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Exciting times for UMass hockey.
Last night, Marc Del Gaizo scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving the Minutemen a 4-3 win over Denver.
UMass will now play for the national championship tomorrow night.
This is the first time in program history the Minutemen have reached the Frozen Four, let alone the championship.
It was an exciting and stressful game for the Minutemen, perhaps just as stressful for the UMass students who called the game for the university's radio station, WMUA.
Earlier today. we talked to one of those students, a UMass sophomore, who says UMass nation turned out in force to watch history in the making, and he expects nothing less for tomorrow night's championship game.
WMUA's Colin Casey called the game-winning shot in last night's overtime thriller against Denver.
We talked to Colin this morning via FaceTime, still on a high after last night's nail biter.
"The scoring," Casey tells us. "The offense, [and] even the defense as well. All aspects of their game is clicking at the right time, and they've just been on such a great run in this tournament."
Colin's a sophomore at UMass, majoring in communications and journalism.
He and fellow classmate Justin Maccagnan have had quite the ride this season.
"This year especially," stated Casey. "It's been really cool to see this team go from a bottom feeder in the Hockey East and turn into a power house program that's competing for a national championship."
When the game went into overtime, he admits it was nerve-wracking.
"Its calls like that where," continued Casey. "You just feel thankful to be given the opportunity to show that emotion in the broadcast booth."
Especially, he tells Western Mass News, with such unprecedented support from UMass fans.
"The players here in Buffalo now are," says Casey. "Really feeding off that energy, especially with so many fans making the trip to Buffalo. It's been amazing to watch all of these die-hard fans bring their support for their team. I really think this game could go either way, but the Minutemen certainly have a ton of momentum coming off of an overtime victory. It really should be a lot of fun to watch, and I'm really excited to be part of such a historic moment for the University of Massachusetts."
The national championship game is tomorrow at 8:00 p.m., again when UMass takes on Minnesota-Duluth for the title.
