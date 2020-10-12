AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at UMass Amherst have launched a petition asking the school administrators to let them back on-campus for the spring semester.
Most of the university’s thousands of students have been attending classes remotely this fall due to COVID-19.
The petition was launched on change.org and so far, more than a thousand students have signed it.
Their goal is to bring students back to the residence halls for spring semester, claiming it is safer than allowing students to live in off-campus housing within the town.
This comes as an off-campus party was recently linked to a cluster of 33 COVID-19 cases in the town.
At least 195 students are facing academic punishment from the school for breaking social distancing guidelines at the school.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, we will hear from the creator of the petition on why he believes students will be safer on-campus rather than off-campus.
