AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular hang-out for UMass Amherst students over the past 62 years is getting an upgrade.
The Student Union is at the center of the UMass campus, but for now, it is under construction.
Construction workers and an excavator are on-site at the UMass Student Union, the first building in campus history to be dedicated to student organizations and activities.
"I went there for a semester to buy some posters. There a bunch of resources there to help students out," said Jonas Drogan.
The building has been empty since January.
"I am Jewish. We had Yom Kippur service there and they set-up a new place to have it. It’s a big campus. There are a lot of places to go," Drogan added.
Western Mass News obtained renderings of what the building will look like once the renovation is complete.
What will be in the new building? According to the UMass website, it will include:
- New retail space
- Dining options
- A media center for The Daily Collegian, UVC-19, and WMUA-FM
- A 'black box' theater
- Lockers for students
With all the work that needs to be done, some students said that the construction is a bit of a hassle.
"Because I live over there, I used to be able to cut through and go to all my classes, but now, I have to walk all the way around. I am always five minutes late to my classes now."
Others, however, said that it doesn’t bother them.
"It’s usually not in my way because I live in Van Meter, so I live up the hill, so it’s not really in my way unless I want to go to the library and it’s not too bad of a detour," said Jayla McCall.
The construction will continue for a while. We’re told the project is expected to be done in the fall of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.