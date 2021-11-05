AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--UMass past and present students are celebrating homecoming this week on campus.
The first homecoming week since 2019 did not disappoint. It’s a weeklong celebration drawing alumni from far and wide. One student told us they’ve been planning this since April.
“It’s just really happy to see and it lifts my spirits," said Lindsay Smith, executive director of University Programming at UMass.
Smith was hard at work planning Friday's homecoming parade on campus.
“This is already looking so much better because people decorated their golf carts an insane amount and they look so good,” said Smith.
Student organizations decked out golf carts to parade around campus and show off their UMass pride.
“There’s gonna be voting for the floats first place get a cash prize so that’s super fun,” said Smith.
One sophomore from Sigma Chi isn’t banking on the cash prize, but brought his school spirit to the parade.
“Definitely not the best-looking golf cart but we’ll have the most spirit for sure,” said Timothy Harckick, Sophomore.
The theme of this year’s homecoming, “Together Again,” after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID.
“I haven’t had a good homecoming weekend or just a good atmosphere like this since my sophomore year and so now we’re finally all back together,” said Elena Pacheco, a UMass cheerleading senior.
One UMass alumnus from the class of 1971 told Western Mass News he made the trip from New Jersey to celebrate his 50-year reunion.
“You see all the students and the memories just flood over you. It’s just a wonderful feeling and that’s what brings me back," said alumnus Lew Gorman III.
Current students are excited to welcome back the class of 2020 for a long-awaited in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday.
“super excited for homecoming got a lot of guys coming back. Seniors that graduated in 2020 and didn’t get the full graduation experience,” said juniors Benjamin Goldston & Colby Sutton.
Students, past and present are excited to take part in the action and highlight what it means to be a Minuteman.
“I think this will be a really good experience to welcome the community into what UMass is kind of all about this weekend,“ said Pacheco.
The festivities continue on Saturday with the homecoming football game. UMass takes on the University of Rhode Island at 3:30 p.m.
Homecoming week concludes with a commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
