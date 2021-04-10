AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst taking home the national championship has a lot of people celebrating.
Students were celebrating, and Western Mass News was there when they were rallying at Southwest.
Fans were excited the Minutemen won five to nothing. People were hanging out at the basketball courts, chanting UMass is number one. One fan expressed his excitement.
“It’s electric, the vibe, the feeling here, is electrifying. It’s pumping through my veins. It’s pumping through everybody’s veins here. Everybody is really happy. Everyone is overjoyed with all the excitement. Everyone is going wild everywhere,” one fan said.
The crowd went on for a bit, but they did eventually disperse. State Police, Amherst Police, and campus police were patrolling campus.
This is a night for all UMass Amherst students to remember, especially after a year of COVID.
