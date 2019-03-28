AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning today from the president of the University of Massachusetts. He said that if Governor Baker's budget doesn't get passed as is, tuition across the system would have to increase significantly.
College is expensive, plain and simple. That is why so many students attend the University of Massachusetts campuses across the Commonwealth.
The state-subsidized education is more affordable than a private institution.
However, UMass President Martin Meehan said that if the state legislature doesn't pass the budget to include the funding that the schools need, tuition will have to go up - potentially two-and-a-half percent, which would impact thousands of students.
"The amount of people that it's impacting is so grand, it's a big issue," said UMass student Amy Vieria.
Many students who have to work and go to school told Western Mass News that they are worried about keeping up with the tuition payments.
"On a more personal level. As an in-state student, I work a 90 hours a week to pay for UMass, despite being in state, despite being on scholarship. For those who aren't in-state or on scholarship, that's going to be pretty bad. It's going to impact my life a lot. That's pretty scary," added UMass sophomore Alicia Nascimento.
Two-and-a-half percent might not seem like much, but it adds up pretty quickly.
For in-state students, just tuition and fees - not including housing - comes to $16,278
With the increase included, it's more than $400 more a year and would be $16,685
For those students who are out-of-state, the increase could be even more painful. It's an almost $900 per year increase, not including room and board.
- Current out-of-state tuition: $35,599
- With possible increase: $36,488
UMass officials said that they will continue to monitor the state's budget process to see how it impacts the schools.
