AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst students protest again Friday, in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against the Theta Chi fraternity from over the weekend. This time they went to the chancellor's office wanting to speak with him.
These UMass students are asking for the administration to do something when it comes to sexual assault on campus. Students started outside of the office of administration and went into the building to begin their protest.
Students were banging on the door of the chancellor’s office chanting, asking him to come out. There were also students sitting down in the hallway where they had talks and discussions about experiences on campus. Once they found out the chancellor was not there, they went down the hall to the vice-chancellor of student affairs and campus life’s office, asking to speak with her. She did eventually come out to address the students.
We spoke to one of the organizers who had an exchange with her.
“She expressed that she would be happy to have a meeting with some of us to start out, but it would be a little too difficult to talk to an entire group of people. I think everyone in here is just very frustrated and angry and is expressing their opinions, and we’ll take a meeting to start, but it is not ending there,” UMass junior Clare Sheedy said.
The vice-chancellor released a statement on Thursday about UMass being committed to investigating all allegations of sexual assault. She said in part, quote, “I write to you today to acknowledge and thank those who have spoken out about their trauma and those who stand with them in solidarity: we hear you, we see your pain, and we are committed to doing better.”
Western Mass News also reached out to the international headquarters of Theta Chi. They tell us in a statement in part, quote, “To date, no truthful and verified information has emerged regarding any sexual assault having occurred last weekend in the Theta Chi house at UMass or by a member of the chapter.”
Theta Chi also said they condemn any form of sexual misconduct.
