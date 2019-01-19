AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Winter weather this weekend is causing many travelers to change their plans, and it's even forcing UMass-Amherst students to move back to school a day early.
Students at UMass unpacked their cars and headed back to their dorms after a long Winter break, some even coming back earlier than they wanted.
"I studied abroad last semester so," UMass student Sarah Scully tells us. "Getting my stuff together, I've been ready to come back to school, and everything, but moving in is a little bit stressful. I'm happy we got it done before the snow came."
With snow, sleet, ice, and rain headed our way, UMass-Amherst officials encouraged students to move in on Saturday rather than Sunday.
Those who took advantage of the early move-in were assisted by staff, and used moving bins to make process easier.
Parents were happy to see the college open up early, even if that meant they had to get their kids ready for school earlier than expected.
"We took care of things at home last night," stated Rose Scully. "Things we would have normally done today, like food, [and] shopping, so that we could make ourselves available to be here today, but like I said, we are grateful we are able to do it today."
The university also decided to waive early move-in fees for the students who moved in on Saturday.
UMass-Amherst tells Western Mass News that the students can use their meal plans early as well.
Classes at UMass-Amherst are still set to begin on Tuesday, January 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.