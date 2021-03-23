AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a very exciting time for the University of Massachusetts hockey team. The Minutemen captured its first ever Hockey East championship.
The team now headed to the NCAA tournament with an eye on the national title.
We spoke with different students on-campus who told us they are so proud of this team, especially during a pandemic and being able to put this school on the map.
The Minutemen are not strangers to the tournament, having reached the national title game in 2019.
This year’s season is happening during a pandemic, where team bonding is limited and players having to make adjustments on the fly during a limited season.
One student on-campus told Western Mass News that she's been a die-hard UMass hockey fan since she was little and seeing her favorite team accomplishing this goal is truly incredible, especially during a time such as this.
"I was at The Hanger in downtown Amherst and it was super nice. Everybody was doing the ‘Go U' chant like right as they won and it was like the first sense of community I felt during the pandemic and it was such a nice driving force that brought us all together,” said Katherine Widrow.
The game is being held in Bridgeport, CT on Friday where the #2 Minutemen will take on #3 Lake Superior State for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The only spectators allowed are family members of the players and coaches. Due to the pandemic, the team is only allowed a total of 80 tickets. There won't be any tickets available for public sale.
