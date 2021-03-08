AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- About 200 students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are now suspended after being caught partying this past weekend.
This came as the university is also taking strict action to make sure students get tested for the coronavirus twice a week.
Besides facing suspension, students here at UMass Amherst learned if they do not keep up with their testing their online school portal will be shut down.
A huge party off-campus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst caused concern for many students during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s easy for everyone to talk about doing the right thing, but then when a big party comes around everyone’s morals kind of fly out the door,” UMass Amherst senior Lucie Poulin said.
Poulin said she wasn’t shocked when she heard about the large gathering over the weekend, which led to 200 students getting suspended.
The suspensions are proof that the university has put strict consequences in place for breaking pandemic protocols.
Another consequence for students is if they fail to get tested twice a week for the coronavirus, their online classrooms will be shut down. Those students also won’t have access to campus facilities and dining.
“It definitely adds the incentive we had a lot less people here in the fall so, I know a lot of people were getting tested as it was convenient,” Poulin explained.
The university said it takes a couple of days for a student's access to be revoked.
Western Mass News spoke with another student who said she doesn’t think the school should shut students out if they don’t get tested.
She wishes there was another way.
“I hate getting tested because I am immunocompromised, and it kind of just seems like a hot spot for COVID, and it’s scary so, I wish I didn’t have to do that,” UMass Amherst senior Sam Napolitano said.
For her, she thinks there should be a drive-up site.
“I think if we could once a week drive up, pick up a test, bring them to our house, and at the end of the week drop them off again so that everyone is not accumulating in the same area,” Napolitano said.
As of right now, the university said about 1,000 students have violated their coronavirus policies.
