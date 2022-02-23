AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News is continuing to follow sad news that has been developing throughout Wednesday out of Amherst where a 19-year-old UMass student was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night.
People have been stopping by the spot she was hit on Massachusetts Avenue all day Wednesday to leave flowers and pay their respects to Elena Lucore.
“It’s pretty sad,” said UMass graduate student Walter Tchlugoue.
The UMass Amherst community has been grieving after one of their own died after being hit by a car on Massachusetts Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Investigators said that 19-year-old Elena Lucore was walking with a friend when it happened. They also told us that the driver of the car was a 21-year-old student who told police he was returning home from the library.
The Northwestern District Attorney said that student remained on scene after the accident and was cooperative with investigators. Police added that visibility was poor due to weather conditions.
Elena was a member of the Isenberg Women In Business and was part of the Iota Gamma Upsilon sorority. One of her sorority sisters told us that she was heartbroken by the news.
“She was just like such a happy person,” Rachel Dufault said. “She was such a happy girl, it was just such a shame.”
Elena's father Peter told Western Mass News in part, quote:
“Elena was a kind, caring young woman who never met a stranger. She ventured far outside of her comfort zone to go to school in western Massachusetts instead of a local university with all her high school friends. She was happy and felt she made the right choice. We are heartbroken and in shock at what happened…”
Students we spoke with said that they have noticed people driving too fast around campus and urge drivers and pedestrians to be more alert.
“It’s very eye opening that we gotta keep our eye out, gotta be more careful,” junior Joey Noone told us.
Western Mass News has requested information on the number of accidents over the past five years on Massachusetts Avenue, but we have yet to receive that information.
Tuesday night's accident remains under investigation by the DA's office, state and university police.
