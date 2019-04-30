AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass-Amherst campus has become the newest epicenter for the contentious debate on Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
A local media education organization recently rented out space on the campus to host a panel discussion about, what they call, Palestinian human rights abuses perpetrated by the Israeli government.
The panel has caused an uproar among Jewish communities across the country.
The panel event was supposed to be held this Saturday, but now, an attorney, representing three anonymous students on campus, has filed a lawsuit trying to get the event shut down.
The claim is that the panel is making Jewish students on campus feel uncomfortable.
Western Mass News spoke with those on both sides of the issue
"Our priority is to," UMass student Anna Ben-Hur tells us. "Make sure that there is freedom of our group to organize an event where we can talk about Palestine."
Anna Ben-Hur is a UMass-Amherst sophomore and a member of Students for Justice in Palestine.
She insists the panel event set for Saturday does not have an anti-semitic agenda.
She says this from a unique perspective.
"I feel responsible as a Jewish person, because of," continued Ben-Hur. "My values as a Jew and as a person who cares about politics, [and] to stand up for human rights."
Ben-Hur says the panel isn't meant to criticize the Jewish community, but to highlight the voices of those standing up for Palestine.
"Writers and intellectuals who," stated Ben-Hur. "All have experienced in some way censorship around talking about Israel-Palestine. We're here to talk about how free speech can be limited in that way, which is kind of ironic considering the backlash that we've gotten."
That backlash comes from an attorney representing three students on campus, who have filed a lawsuit to stop the event.
Those student plaintiffs are anonymous, but Assaf Elroy, an employee with the UMass Hillel tells Western Mass News Jewish students on campus feel the panel paints Israel in an unfair light, issuing a statement saying:
"The divisive message of the event perpetuates conflict and amplifies polarization through a one-dimensional dogmatic narrative of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "
UMass-Amherst also responded tonight, saying that events hosted by outside organizations don't inherently represent their values ,but:
"...Rather it is an endorsement of the exploration of complex and sometimes difficult topics. Promoting the free exchange of ideas is one of the most important functions of the university."
The Media Education Foundation, the group hosting the panel on campus, is run by a UMass-Amherst Communications professor, which, Elroy says, is a reflection on the school's interest. and is a sentiment shared by various outside groups on social media.
"The first sort of response that we got was," added Ben-Hur. "A letter from a bunch of organizations calling on the event to be cancelled, and they were mostly non-academic groups. They were, like, organizations from around the country."
A judge in Suffolk Superior Court will hear the case on Thursday.
