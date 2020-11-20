AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday marked the last day of classes for students at UMass Amherst, and with Thanksgiving next week, students will not return to campus for the remainder of the fall semester.
Some UMass Amherst students are preparing to head home for Thanksgiving, but now the state is asking for students to get a COVID-19 test that comes back negative before they head home.
Many students told Western Mass News this won’t be a normal Thanksgiving for their families.
"Right now, just my direct family. So it is going to my direct family. It's going to be six of us. We are not seeing my cousins or grandparents cause a lot of us are at school. So we don’t want to all be together," said UMass Amherst sophomore Emma Lewandowski.
The guidance here in Massachusetts is the holiday celebration should be with those who live in the same home, which brings the total number down for the Lewandowski Family.
"It’s different cause usually my whole family all gets together, and there would be 20 to 30 of us, but this year it’s different," she explained.
For any students heading home, Governor Charlie Baker said they must take a COVID-19 test and test negative first.
Lewandowski and her friend, Regan Paterson, both went to the Mullen Center to get tested. They expect to get their tests back in about 24 hours.
"You can just walk into the Mullen Center, and then they like to form a line," she added. "They have different stations, and you give your student ID, and then you put the cotton swab up, and they take your results."
The campus is scheduling to reopen for the spring semester on February 1.
